Citadel: Amazon shows the first trailer for the new thriller series







Amazon has released a first trailer for the spy thriller Citadel, which will go into series production on Prime Video at the end of April. Then Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas star as top agents with erased memories and have to fight a power-obsessed crime syndicate. The Russo brothers’ latest project (Avengers: Endgame, The Gray Man) centers on two agents, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). These once worked together for the Citadel espionage agency, which was broken up by the Manticore syndicate. Although the two agents managed to escape with their lives, they have completely lost the memory of their previous activities.

At least that’s what it seems, as Mason’s memory is at least partially restored after a visit from his former Citadel colleague Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci). Of course, he asks him for help to continue the fight against Manticore, who plans nothing less than to establish a new world order. As the recently released trailer shows, Mason has to get his old partner back first.

Other cast members on the series include Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller and Caoilinn Springall. This will start on April 28, 2023 on Prime Video with two episodes in a row, with more appearing weekly. Citadel is designed as the beginning of a new global franchise. Offshoots from India and Italy are already in the works.