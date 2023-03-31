Citadel: Second trailer for Amazon’s spy thriller series







With Citadel, one of Amazon’s largest series projects for 2023 is in the starting blocks. The espionage thriller about a secret organization and two ex-agents with amnesia is supposed to pave the way for several spin-offs that are filmed around the world. Almost a month before its launch, the series is now showing up in a new trail The Citadel series focuses on the two former top agents Mason Kane (played by Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who worked for the secret service eight years ago Citadel had worked. However, this was then destroyed by the fate of the manipulative syndicate Manticore and the memories of the two agents of their previous work were erased.

Of course, this is where the story really begins, as Mason and Nadia are drawn back into the fight against Manticore after a fateful encounter. However, the two also have to learn that their relationship to each other is built on love as well as secrets and lies.

Citadel is the latest project from directors Joe and Anthony Russo (including Avengers: Endgame). It starts on April 28, 2023 at Prime Video. A second season has already been ordered, and other spin-offs in the same series universe are already in preparation.