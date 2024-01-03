Citi Bike rates increase this Wednesday

Starting tomorrow, renting a bike from Citi Bike will cost you more.

The base price for people without membership will be 4 dollars and 79 cents.

This is an increase of 30 cents from the current price of $4.49 cents.

For uses longer than the included half hour, Citi Bike will charge an additional 30 cents per minute.

Annual membership will now cost $220 a year, an increase of $15.

For uses longer than 45 minutes included, there will be an additional charge of 20 cents per minute.

And reduced-rate members will continue to pay $5 per month, but time beyond the 45 minutes allowed will cost 20 cents per minute.

Citi Bike indicates that the rate increase will be used to renovate stations and add state-of-the-art electric bicycles to its fleet.