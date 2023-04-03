Civil Protection trains JMAS personnel

Juarez City.- Staff from the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board received training on property evacuation and search and rescue of people by the municipality’s Civil Protection.

In a statement issued by the municipal government, Roberto Briones Mota, the head of the agency, explained that the intention is that the staff be properly trained and have the necessary tools to know how to act in the event of a fire or any other emergency situation that may require an evacuation.

He pointed out that during the training, the participants learn to identify risk conditions, as well as the techniques to carry out a safe and efficient search, as well as the necessary maneuvers to rescue trapped people.

He said that it is important that companies, educational institutions, civil associations and citizens in general take into account training for their base of workers and collaborators, since these tools can be very useful when an accident occurs.

Companies, associations, educational institutions or citizens in general interested in receiving training from the Fire Department, must go, with a request, to the central Civil Protection facilities, which are located on Avenida Heroico Colegio Militar ( Ribereño) almost on the corner of 5 de Mayo street.