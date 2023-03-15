The series of second leg games of the round of 16 of the Champions League were stained prior to the duel between the Napoli of Italy and the and Eintracht Frankfurt of Germanydue to clashes between supporters of the two teams hours before the start of the gamewhich would be deputized in the city of Naples.

The Neapolitan police had to intervene to try to restore order in the city, and according to In some images released by the Asna agency, the authorities confiscated a firearm. The intervention of the police provoked attacks by fans against the security elements.

In images recorded by the Italian agency Ansa, it is seen how the Italian police have recovered a weapon after the clashes in Naples between ultras of Eintracht, the police and the ultras of Naples. pic.twitter.com/pxtvAnIUPT — Niporwifi © (@niporwifi) March 15, 2023

Clashes between fans of Napoli and Frankfurt are reported prior to the Champions League

This was the clashes between fans of Napoli, Frankfurt and the police

Videos posted on social media show dozens of Black clad fans throwing chairs from the bars and restaurants near the San Paolo stadium, now known as Estadio Diego Armando Maradona. Faced with this situation, some elements of the police had to withdraw.

According to the first versions, the fans who threw objects at the Italian police are ultras from the German team, who also They left several burned-out cars on the road.

The riots left patrol cars on fire

About 600 Frankfurt fans without a ticket

Prior to the game, Napoli and the city prefecture were criticized for preventing the sale of tickets to Frankfurt fans, a team that “invaded” Barcelona’s Camp Nou in the last tournament. For this game, about 600 ultras from Frankfurt arrived in Italy without a ticket, and it is this group who is blamed for the chaos leading up to the Champions League match.

It may interest you