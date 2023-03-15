Claude Simonet, the former president of the FFF, died at 92

Claude Simonet, former president of the French Football Federation, died at the age of 92 on the night of Monday to Tuesday, several media announced.
His name will forever be engraved in the history of French football. Claude Simonetformer president of the French Football Federation (FFF), died at the age of 92 on the night of Monday to Tuesday, announced West France. He began his career in amateur football, notably playing as a goalkeeper at the Union Sportive du Mans, but he especially marked the amateur club FC Nantes between 1955 and 1960. After his career, Claude Simonet did not is not really far from the football fields since he became deputy vice-president in charge of finance at FC Nantes from 1972 to 1984, then president of the Atlantic League from 1984 to 2000. The football enthusiast gradually rose through the ranks and on February 19, 1994 took over from Jacques Georges at the head of the FFF..
The first president of the FFF world champion
Claude Simonet takes over the reins of the FFF after the failures of Euro 1992, but especially shortly after the non-qualification of the Blues for the 1994 World Cup in the United States. Fortunately, the French team experienced several months later the first encouraging results when they reached the semi-finals of Euro 1996. They then know the consecration on July 12, 1998 by winning the World Cup at home against Brazil. And the Blues led by Zinédine Zidane, Laurent Blanc and Didier Deschamps did not stop there since they won the famous title of European champion two years later. Claude Simonet thus enjoyed enormous success when he held the position of president.
Didier Deschamps and Philippe Diallo pay tribute to him
Philippe Diallo, the interim president of the French Football Federation, paid tribute to Claude Simonet in a press release published on the federation’s website : “His disappearance saddens me on two counts: as president of the FFF and as a friend. Both from Nantes, we had forged strong ties. I had a deep affection for him and a great respect for his journey. (…) Beyond the great leader, Claude Simonet was above all a football enthusiast. It is this passion that has guided his life.“For his part, Didier Deschamps also reacted to the announcement of his death in a press release. “Claude Simonet, who was also a player and manager in my first club, FC Nantes, was an endearing man. By placing his trust in Aimé Jacquet, he brought the French team back on the path to success. I will keep strong images of him, of intense happiness”, he shared. Philippe Diallo announced that the federation will pay tribute to him on Friday March 24 during the match France – Netherlands (it will be broadcast on TF1) by associating it with the one who will be returned to Just Fontaine, who died on March 1. The entourage of the deceased announced that the funeral should take place on Tuesday, March 21, shared The Parisian.
