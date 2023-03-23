Claudia Obert’s desire to have children burst: “Max’ sperm is not good enough!”

Hamburg – She doesn’t give up hope that her eventful life will give her a baby after all!

Luxury lady and reality TV star Claudia Obert (“Celebrities under the palm trees”) still wants to be a mother at 61, so she has caught young lover Max (24). But now there is bad news: Unfortunately, his sperm failed!

The fashion entrepreneur and the much younger heartthrob have been a couple since August 2022.

Obert to BILD: “I would do anything to have a child from this beautiful young man.”

That’s why Obert was with the web designer in a Hamburg fertility clinic – semen analysis!

She: “He was examined there for his fertility. But you can’t make the big shot with him. Sperm concentration was not good. Max said he was just having a bad day and didn’t eat well. Probably not enough protein!”

The proud godmother with little Emilia Photo: Private

Then she says, disappointed: “Unfortunately, I failed to freeze my eggs. Now we just have to get advice on other ways.”

Claudia consoles herself – she has just become a godmother and takes care of little Emilia (18 months).

Obert: “She is the daughter of a friend from Düsseldorf, we know each other from Ibiza. The little one is my greatest happiness.”

This is the semen analysis

Various parameters are examined in semen analysis, the most important of which are concentration, motility and total number of sperm cells.

Men are considered fertile when the sperm count is 15 million sperm per milliliter of ejaculate.