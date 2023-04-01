Clean the toilet: Four home remedies that work

No special products are required to ensure that the toilet is sparkling white and hygienically clean. Simple home remedies will suffice.

The most important things at a glance

Lime usually settles wherever water flows. If uric acid is added, an unpleasant urine stone forms. Together with other dirt, this is only too likely to settle in the toilet. How can the toilet be cleaned quickly and sustainably?

Cleaning the toilet: How often should it be?

Ceramics manufacturer Villeroy & Boch recommends cleaning the inside of the ceramic bowl with a toilet brush after each visit to the toilet. To do this, you should use a brush that has an integrated edge cleaner.

Overview: Home remedies for toilet cleaning

You can use the following home remedies to clean the toilet:

Vinegar

baking soda or baking powder

Citric acid or lemon juice concentrate

detergent powder

Vinegar: Clean and disinfect the toilet

You can clean the toilet with both household vinegar and vinegar essence (acid content: 25 percent). However, the home remedy should be as clear as possible, otherwise unsightly discoloration can occur in the ceramic. The advantage of vinegar: It not only dissolves limescale deposits, it also disinfects the toilet.

How to clean the toilet with vinegar:

Dilute some vinegar with water and put it on a soft cloth or sponge. Then wipe the toilet seat, the toilet seat and the outside of the ceramics with it.

Note: The rag should only be used for toilet cleaning. It is important that it is soft. A hard, scratchy sponge could damage the surfaces. Pour some vinegar into the toilet bowl and spread everything evenly with the toilet brush. Also under the sink rim. If necessary, flush the toilet after 10 to 15 minutes. However, this is not a must. The vinegar can also take effect until the next time you go to the toilet.

Tip: In the case of stubborn limescale deposits, it is best to leave the vinegar to work overnight.

Important Vinegar has a pungent odor and can be severely irritating to the mucous membranes. It should therefore only be used as a cleaning agent in well-ventilated rooms.

Baking soda: Clean the toilet and loosen urine scale

However, it is better to combine baking soda with vinegar. When used together, these two home remedies not only remove limescale, but also stubborn urine scale and other unpleasant dirt. That’s how it’s done:

Distribute half a liter of household vinegar or 100 milliliters of vinegar essence in the toilet bowl. The inner walls should be well wetted with the acid. Spread about four packets of baking soda or three tablespoons of baking soda generously on the surface moistened with vinegar. Pour the rest into the toilet siphon. A chemical reaction occurs. Meanwhile, use the toilet brush to brush the baking soda and vinegar mixture onto the surface. For heavy soiling or stubborn deposits, scrub a little more intensively. Leave everything on for 20 minutes or more. Work on the dirt again with the toilet brush. Wash. If urine scale and limescale are still visible, repeat the application. However, the vinegar-soda mixture should then act overnight.

Citric Acid: Dissolve limescale and clean the toilet

If the vinegar smell is too intense for you, you can use citric acid or lemon juice concentrate instead. The application is the same as for vinegar.

Detergent: all-rounder for toilet cleaning

Powder detergent works for several reasons: The chlorine has a whitening and antibacterial effect. It also contains substances that have a lime-dissolving effect. And, the third point: The coarse granules support the abrasion effect with the toilet brush.