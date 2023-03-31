Clear: This year’s E3 fair is cancelled

This summer, the E3 show was supposed to be back at the Los Angeles Convention Center, but the big names in the gaming industry have been absent and when Ubisoft – the only major game publisher who had accepted – recently pulled out, it was the last straw for the organizers.

Reedpop, which now runs the fair, and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which owns the brand, have jointly announced that the planned fair has been cancelled. Kyle Marsden-Kish at Reedpop says in an email that has been sent out to several media companies, among others The Guardianthat it was a difficult decision but that they had to do “what’s best for the industry and for E3”.

– We understand that companies that were interested would not have playable demos ready and that the challenge of getting resources to attend E3 this summer became an obstacle they could not overcome.

Kyle Marsden-Kish also apologizes to the companies that had agreed to attend the fair.