Climate adhesives have to pay 7500 euros in Bavaria – not in North Rhine-Westphalia

NRW.

“Climate stickers” come off cheap in NRW: In Bavaria, the activists have to pay 7,500 euros for their use – NRW, on the other hand, does not issue an invoice.

In contrast to other federal states “Climate Adhesive” in NRW no costs charged for police operations. So far, the NRW police have not charged the NRW police for costs incurred in the fulfillment of their legal mandate, the NRW Ministry of the Interior said at the request of the German Press Agency. This also applies to activists who stick to the streets.

Climate adhesives have to pay in Hesse and Bavaria – not in NRW

In Bayern For example, is this different? The Bavarian police have already billed climate stickers for around 50 cases. The total there is more than 7500 Euro.

The police in Hesse also bills climate activists for the costs of their campaigns. In Hesse, 13 people were around 2800 Euro be invoiced. The police in Saxony-Anhalt also want to ask climate activists to pay for the police operations. (dpa)

Capital Inside by Jörg Quoos, editor-in-chief of the FUNKE central editorial office Behind the scenes of politics – opinionated, exclusive, relevant.





Going out tips and news from the scene in the Revier: Register here for the free WAZ Gastro newsletter!





More articles from this category can be found here: Politics



