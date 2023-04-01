Climate group poured paint into fountains in Rome

An activist and two activists poured a black liquid into the famous Barcaccia fountain in front of the Spanish Steps in Rome today. The group is said to belong to the “Ultima Generazione” (“Last Generation”). They were arrested by the Carabinieri and are to be charged with vandalism, Italian media reported.

According to the group, the action was directed against the climate policy of the Italian government, which, in their view, is doing too little for climate protection and missing out on important decisions in the fight against climate change. Two weeks ago, members of the same group smeared paint on the facade of the famous Palazzo Vecchio in Florence.

The Fontana della Barcaccia, a baroque fountain created in 1627 by Pietro Bernini, father of the famous Gian Lorenzo Bernini, was built at the request of Pope Urban VIII.