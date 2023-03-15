Climate protection in traffic: Why Volker Wissing irritates

Berlin.

The traffic misses the climate goals and the Court of Auditors reprimands the railway. And Transport Minister Wissing? He sees himself on the right track.

“If someone slaps you on the right cheek, turn the other to him as well,” says the Bible. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) is a self-confessed Christian, but he would certainly have liked to have spared himself the double slap on Wednesday.

First it was punishing Federal Environment Agency the transport sector, which fell short of its climate targets last year. Just half an hour later, the Federal Court of Auditors presented a remarkable report in which the Bonn authority described Deutsche Bahn as a “restructuring case”, which was stuck in a “permanent crisis” and presented “ineffective empty phrases”.

And Wissing? The Minister of Transport lets the slaps roll off and remains true to his role. After talking about the “climate blah blah” over the weekend, he now thinks that the transport sector is on the right track.

In the electromobility progress is being made, as is the case with the charging stations. An assessment that caused an irritated frown not only in environmental organizations, but even in the car industry and the ADAC automobile club. You have been pointing out for some time that the expansion of charging stations is progressing far too slowly to achieve the goal of 15 million electric cars by 2030.













Wissing is required when it comes to climate protection

Traffic was the only sector that missed its climate target at the same time and screwed it up emission levels still higher compared to the previous year. Of course, Wissing is right when he thinks that more traffic could also mean higher economic activity.





However, at 1.9 percent, economic growth was relatively moderate if you take into account the catch-up effects from the corona pandemic. And just one FDP politician should present solutions on how economic growth and climate protection are compatible. Because climate protection works best when it takes people with it, when prosperity is maintained at the same time and a conversion to more sustainable management is possible.

Reforms are a matter of will

Tobias Kisling, business correspondent Photo: Reto Klar / FUNKE Foto Services

Wissing’s cabinet colleague Robert Habeck (Greens) is currently experiencing how quickly the mood can change if this factor threatens to be overlooked. The Federal Minister of Economics meets resistance with his plans to ban new oil and gas heating systems. The measure is unpopular with many people, although Habeck announced support worth billions. But this also shows that reforms always generate headwind. It is a question of wanting to do it anyway.

Wissing seems to have lost this will. The Council of Experts for Climate Issues commissioned by the federal government acknowledged his proposals for more climate protection in transport last year as unambitious and undemanding.

Wissing’s priorities are not climate protection

But Wissing considers his duty to be done. If he is asked why the immediate climate protection program is not coming, he refers to Habeck. its task. In turn, Wissing sees it as his duty to make improvements in the transport sector. The Minister of Transport wants nothing to do with that. Just as little as a speed limit or the abolition of the company car privilege. On the other hand, he passionately fights for the accelerated one new building from motorways and is fighting against the combustion engine, as long as there is no exception for e-fuels.

In the short term, these two points will certainly not help to reduce emissions. The fact that the Deutschlandticket is Wissing’s biggest contribution to the climate goals in transport speaks volumes. Although Wissing has the successor of the 9-euro ticket compared to his party leader Christian Lindner defends. But it is far from being a matter close to Wissing’s heart. Apparently just as little as the climate balance in traffic.

