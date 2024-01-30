Cline Dion exposes her health challenges in Amazon Prime documentary

MIAMI.- Singer Cline Dion gets closer to its audience through a new audiovisual project. The artist, who was forced to leave the stage and suspend her tour in 2022 due to her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome (SPS), will release the documentary I Am: Cline Dion.

The piece is directed by Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Irene Taylor and will be broadcast on the Amazon Prime platform.

The material seeks to expose the challenge that the disease has implied for the 55-year-old singer, through an intimate look at her personal and professional life.

“From visiting his couture tour wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures the never-before-seen private life of a global megastar. An emotional, energetic and poetic love letter to music. I Am: Cline Dion “captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward an open and authentic life in the midst of illness,” reads the synopsis of the documentary.

Likewise, through a statement, Dion shared his objective with this material.

“These past few years have been a great challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning to live with it and manage it, but not letting it define me. As the path to resuming my acting career continues, I “I’ve realized how much I’ve missed being able to see my fans,” he wrote.

She added that her intention is nothing more than to raise awareness about the illness that afflicts her today.

“During this absence, I decided that I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness about this little-known condition and to help other people who share this diagnosis.”

The release date is currently unknown.

A month ago, the sister of the Canadian performer, Claudette Dion, told the media 7 days What is the current status of the artist. “There are some who have lost hope because it is an unknown disease. They work hard, but they have lost control of their muscles,” revealed Claudette, who is also a singer.

“It is true that, in our dreams, the idea is to return to the stage. In what state? We do not know. The vocal cords are muscles and the heart is also a muscle. This is what worries me the most. And since “It’s one case in a million, scientists haven’t done much research,” said Claudette Dion about whether Dion will be able to return to music in the future.