Cline Dion reappears at the Grammys, after two years away from the public scene

MIAMI.- Canadian singer Cline Dion was seen during a surprise appearance at the 66th edition of the awards Grammy. Her arrival on stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles was met with thunderous applause from the audience, who celebrated her appearance after two years away from the scene due to her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome (SPS). .

Moved and with crystal-clear eyes, the 55-year-old artist, who came out accompanied by her eldest son Ren-Charles Angelil, 23, thanked the support and highlighted her happiness at being able to share once again at the gala that celebrates musical talent. world.

“Thank you all. I love you too. When I say I’m happy to be here, I mean it from the heart. Those who have been lucky enough to be here at the Grammy Awards should never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to all the people in the world,” she said excitedly.

Dion was selected to close the big night by presenting the winning artist in the record of the year category.

“It is an immense joy for me to present tonight the same award that two legends like Diana Ross and Sting gave me 27 years ago,” he added before revealing thatTaylor Swiftwon the award for his album Midnights.

Although some Internet users pointed out that the pop star snubbed Cline by not showing more interaction with her when she went on stage, at which time Swift marked a milestone as the only artist in history to win this award four times; It was later revealed that both celebrities shared a special moment in the backstage.

Cline Dion, who was forced to suspend her tour after learning of her condition, did not miss the opportunity to shine as she always has and wore an elegant powder pink dress, which she combined with a caramel-colored coat. A diamond necklace and matching bracelet were the touch that crowned her presentation.

Documentary film

Although this was her first public appearance in two years, the artist had recently broken her silence on social networks to share that a documentary film called I Am: Cline Dion, piece directed by Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Irene Taylor and broadcast on the Amazon Prime platform.

The material seeks to expose the challenge that the illness has implied for the singer, through an intimate look at her personal and professional life.

“From visiting his couture tour wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures the never-before-seen private life of a global megastar. An emotional, energetic and poetic love letter to music. “I Am: Cline Dion captures more than a year of footage as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward an open and authentic life amid illness,” reads the synopsis of the documentary.

For her part, the interpreter of My Heart Will Go On He shared that his objective with the audiovisual project is to make known how he has learned to live with his condition.

“These past few years have been a great challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning to live with it and manage it, but not letting it define me. As the path to resuming my acting career continues, I “I’ve realized how much I’ve missed being able to see my fans,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.