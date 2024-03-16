Cline Dion says she is determined to return to the stage after her illness

MONTREAL.- Canadian singer Cline Dion distanced from public life due to health problems, remains “determined to return to the stage one day” and “overcome” the rare illness she suffers from, she assured her followers on Friday in a post on Instagram.

Diagnosed in 2022 with a strange neurological condition known as rigid person syndrome (RPS), the megastar, who will soon turn 56, confessed that overcoming this autoimmune disease “has been one of the hardest experiences” of her life.

“But I remain determined to return to the stage one day and lead a life as normal as possible,” she added in the message, which accompanied a photo in which she posed, smiling, with her three children on the occasion of International HIV Awareness Day. SPR.

“I am deeply grateful for the love and support of my children, my family, my team and all of you,” said the singer, who has sold more than 250 million albums in her 40-year career.

RPS is a syndrome that affects approximately one person in a million. It causes acute pain and difficulty moving, which prevents you from carrying out physically demanding activities.

The last time Cline Dion appeared in public was in early February during a brief surprise speech at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, United States, where she presented the album of the year award given to Taylor Swift.

At the end of February, Amazon Prime Video announced the next premiere of a documentary about the author of “All by Myself”, titled “I Am: Cline Dion”, in which it aims to “raise awareness” about her illness.

