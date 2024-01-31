Cline Dion: This last couple of actions has been a challenge for me

In December 2022, Cline Dion released a worrying message that led her fans to turn fully (even more) to her, and that is that she announced that He had been diagnosed with Rigid Person Syndrome (RPS).an incurable neurological ailment that prevented him from acting, and which led him to move away from the spotlight during this time.

An illness that he has spoken about at different times, also from those around him, pointing out that His problems sometimes make it difficult for me to even walk. and they also don’t allow me to use my vocal cords like I did before, and that is due to the stiffness or numbness of the muscle.

The situation did not seem to be so favorable, but on October 30, 2023, the Canadian artist surprised her more than six million followers on Instagram by sharing a series of images in which she could be seen attending a hockey game in Las Vegas.

Will have his own documentary

Now, after that, Cline Dion herself has announced that a documentary called I am Celine Dionin which he talks about what his life is like with the rigid person syndrome, and which can be seen through the Amazon Prime Video platform.

An announcement that has been made public through a statement on its networks: This last couple of years has been a challenge for methe journey from discover my condition until I learn to live with it and manage itbut don’t let it define me. As the path to resuming my acting career continues, I’ve realized how much I’ve missed it.to be able to see my fans.

During this absence, I decided that I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness about this little known conditionto help others who share this diagnosis, he added.