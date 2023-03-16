Club Taekwondo Championship

Club Championship of the Taekwondo Dojang Bludenz 2023 on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in the form run and full contact fight

Punctually at 10:00 a.m. the club championship in the Poomsae / form run started in the Wichner middle school hall. Divided into green, blue, brown and black belt groups, the participants competed to determine who was the best. At the end, all the points scored were compared to choose the club champion. The maximum number of points compared to the others was very close, but in the end Maitri Kaspar was able to win. After the lunch break, our fighting tournament started to determine the club champion. Again, the groups were divided into yellow, green, blue, and brown belts. Furthermore, the participants were divided into female and male participants. After evaluating all the fights, the new Kyorugi club champion could be determined in the Dojang Bludenz: Valentin Ertler conquered the title of club champion Kyorugi 2023! The board congratulates Maitri and Valentin, keep it up!