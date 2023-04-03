CMT Music Awards 2023: Full list of winners E! News UK

The winners were announced at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

The show – which was co-hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown – took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Carrie Underwood performed and earned two more nominations. She’s already the most awarded artist in CMT history, with 25 CMT Awards, but didn’t win any awards on Sunday night.

Lainey Wilson led the nominations pack at this year’s awards show, with a total of four nominations.

SHANIA TWAIN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KELSEA BALLERINI AND LAINEY WILSON HEAT THE RED CARPET AT THE 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS

Shania Twain was honored at the ceremony as the third recipient of the CMT Equal Play Award. The award is given to artists who use their platform to advocate for change in the industry and elevate the voices of those who are underrepresented in country music.

Here is the full list of winners for the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Video of the year: Kane Brown et Katelyn Brown – « Dieu merci »

Female Video of the Year: Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”

Male Video of the Year: Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner”

Group/Duet Video of the Year: Zac Brown Band – » Au milieu «

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year: Megan Moroney – « Tennessee Orange »

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year: Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner”

Collaborative video of the year: HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “waiting in the truck”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CMT Performance of the Year: Cody Johnson – « ‘Til You Can’t » (des CMT Music Awards 2022)

CMT digital-first performance of the year: Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner” (from CMT “All Accesss”)