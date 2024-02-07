CNE decides date for elections, despite arguments and objections

CARACAS. – The National Electoral Council (CNE ) is ready for the elections presidential in Venezuela, said Conrado Pérez, rector of the organization. The official indicated a period of time for the elections to take place.

“The National Electoral Council is technically prepared to hold elections even in 35 days, as was done with Nicolás Maduro and Henrique Capriles (in 2013). There can be no doubt about the capacity and the technical and human instrumental quality that the CNE has for this,” said Pérez, during a television interview, on Tuesday, February 6.

In response to Pérez’s statements about the time for the organization of elections by the CNE, Benigno Alarcón, director of the Center for Political and Government Studies at the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB), said that electoral processes require a minimum gestation time so that all stages are properly completed.

“Advancing a process, violating the minimum necessary times, puts good health and even the very existence of the expected result at risk,” Alarcón pointed out.

The opposition leader María Corina Machado, who was elected candidate of the Unitary Platform in 2023 and is disqualified, has denounced the violation of the Agreements of Barbados due to the obstacles to holding competitive elections. Furthermore, he has reiterated that the regime and the opposition agreed that the elections would be held in the second half of 2024.

For its part, the NGO Súmate stated this Tuesday, February 6, that the CNE must call the presidential elections no later than June to hold them in December of this year. “First, it must facilitate registration and updating in the Electoral Registry for all Venezuelans of voting age inside and outside the country,” the organization indicated.

The CNE endorses consultation

The statements of the rector of the CNE coincide with the consultation carried out by the regime of Nicolás Maduro, through the National Assembly (AN) with a Chavista majority, to different sectors to define the date of the elections.

The AN reported, on February 5, that details of the electoral schedule will be known by next week at the latest.

Regarding the consultation in parliament, Rector Pérez asserted: “For me it is a respectable, responsible act (…) I particularly celebrate what is being carried out, it seems to me that it is an absolutely unprecedented, democratic, responsible and high-class act for the country”.

Rector Conrado Pérez also maintained that “no candidate will be excluded from registration, unless he or she has some legal objection. Anyone who is disqualified will not register.”

Source: Globovisión / Sumate