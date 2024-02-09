COAC 2024 Final: what time is it, TV channel, how to watch, order of performance and who is singing today at the Cadiz Carnival

The grand final of the Official Competition of Carnival Groups (COAC) has arrived. After several weeks of waiting, with a multitude of performances that have delighted viewers, this Friday the climax arrives with the celebration of the final at the Gran Teatro Falla in Cádiz.

Follow the COAC 2024 final live

Who is singing today at COAC 2024 and what is the order of performance?

A total of 15 groups, which will be divided into four blocks: four choirs, four comparsas, four chirigotas and, finally, three quartets. All of them have exceeded the minimum score established by the jury of 405 points.

8:00 p.m.: Choir: ‘The Fireflies’

8:45 p.m.: Chirigota: ‘I have told you 1,748,654 times that I am not exaggerated’ (You exaggerate them)

9:30 p.m.: Comparsa: ‘Sacrifice them’

10:15 p.m.: Quartet: ‘Everyone fits in my booth’

11:00 p.m.: Choir: ‘The Illuminated Ones’

11:45 p.m.: Chirigota: ‘The invisible street girl’

00.30 hours: Comparsa: ‘The black sheep’

1.15 hours: Quartet: ‘Cadi’s coconuts’

2.00 hours: Chorus: ‘Paradise’

2.45 hours: Chirigota: ‘I won’t even feel the hunger’

3.30 hours: Comparsa: ‘The Jeweler’

4.15 hours: Quartet: ‘Punk and circus, the fight continues’

5.00 hours: Choir: ‘The Guild’

5.45 hours: Chirigota: ‘El grinch de Cai’

6.30 hours: Comparsa: ‘Los colgaos’

What time does the COAC 2024 grand final start and how long does it last?

The grand final of the COAC 2024 start this Friday, February 9 at 8:00 p.m.. There will be a performance every 45 minutes, without breaks, so the marathon day will last all night until 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, when the winners are known.

Participants by modalities in the COAC 2024 final

Choirs: Los Lucernagas, by Julio Pardo and Antonio Rivas; The illuminated ones, by Pedrosa and Fernndez; The paradise of Rivero and Moreno; and Chapa’s, The Guild.

Quartetos: Punk and circus, the fight continues, by Moreno, Gago, Figue and Chicho; The whole world of children fits in my house; and Los cocos de Cadi de Piluestn.

Chirigotas: Cai’s grinch, the town crier; We won’t even feel the hunger of the Selu, The exaggerations of the Villegas; and The invisible street, by Melli and Molina.

Partners: The black sheep by Martínez Ares; The hangers-on of Chapa; The sacrifices of Jonah; and The Carapapa Jeweler.

How to watch the Cádiz 2024 COAC final on TV and online?

Cádiz Carnival fans will be able to enjoy the COAC 2024 performances through Onda Cdiz and Radio Televisin Pblica de Andaluca (RTVA). Both have broadcast all the programming from the quarterfinals, the semifinals, to the grand final. In addition, it can also be followed on YouTube through Onda Cdiz and in the app of both channels, as well as live on As.com.