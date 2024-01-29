COAC 2024: Who sings today, Monday, January 29? Order of performance and all participants COAC 2024: Who is singing today, Monday, January 29? Order of action and all participants

The Cádiz Carnivals are one of the most famous in Spain and one of the most anticipated festivals for all Cadiz residents. Its arrival is celebrated in style and fills the streets of the Andalusian province with atmosphere and merriment, which receives thousands of visitors every year who want to enjoy this festivity in first person.

Follow the fourth session of the COAC quarterfinals live: performances from the Gran Teatro Falla, live

One of the great attractions of these dates are the famous chirigotas, choirs and comparsas, which each year achieve international significance due to the originality and ingenuity of their lyrics and their great staging, sometimes perhaps going too far to the limit. . The Official Competition of Carnival Groups (COAC) of the Cádiz Carnivals is one of the most anticipated events of the festival..

This competition has reached the quarterfinals, still composed of 8 choirs, 19 chirigotas, 20 comparsas and 3 quartets, a total of 50 groups that continue fighting to be the winners. This round of the contest will take place until next Thursday, February 1. The qualified groups will be in the semifinals, between February 4 and 7, and the grand final will be on February 9, in which a maximum of 4 groups will participate for each modality.

Who sings today in the COAC?

The Gran Teatro Falla will host today a new round of quarterfinals of the Official Competition of Carnival Groups, in which 7 different groups will perform: a choir, three chirigotas and three comparsas. Their order of action will be as follows: