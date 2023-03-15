Coal mine explosion leaves 11 dead in Colombia

Bogotá, Col.- At least 11 people died and 10 more are trapped after an explosion inside a coal mine tunnel in central Colombia, authorities reported Wednesday.

“What happened in the Sutatausa mine was an unfortunate tragedy, where 11 people died. We are making every effort with the Cundinamarca government to rescue the trapped people alive. A hug of solidarity to the victims and their families,” said the President Gustavo Petro.

The incident was due to the “accumulation of gases” that exploded due to “a spark generated by a pike” of a worker and that caused a chain reaction, as explained by the Governor of Cundinamarca, Nicolás García, in an interview with Blu Radio.

“We are still in the search and rescue of the 10 (people) that remain” and who remain trapped. “Every minute that passes is less oxygen time” and it is “pretty difficult” to find them alive, she lamented.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday night in a tunnel of six legal mines “that communicate with each other,” according to the Governor.

The National Mining Agency (ANM) indicated on Twitter that two workers were “rescued alive.”

Rescue against the clock

Mining tragedies are frequent in Colombia, especially in the illegal exploitations of Cundinamarca and other departments in the center and northeast of the country. According to the most recent ANM report, the country recorded 148 deaths in 2021 from similar accidents.

The miners trapped in Sutatausa are 900 meters deep, making it difficult for the more than 100 rescuers who are working to search.

Images shared in local media show firefighters and workers from the disaster care authority operating at the entrances to the mines. Around, a handful of people await information about their relatives since dawn.

Workers from other nearby mines arrived with their yellow cases and flashlights to join the rescue efforts. The accumulation of gases is the most common reason for mining accidents in the largest coal producer in Latin America.

Last June, 15 people died for this reason in a coal mine located in the municipality of Zulia, near the border with Venezuela. Oil and mining are the country’s main export products.