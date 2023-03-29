Coalition Committee: Jens Spahn with a gloomy forecast for traffic lights

For Jens Spahn, the decisions of the coalition committee show one thing: the traffic light is knocked outImage: dpa / Michael Kappeler

Politics

The heads of the traffic light government argued for three days in the chancellery – with a short break because parts of the coalition committee had to go to Rotterdam. For three days Germany speculated how the self-proclaimed progressive coalition would settle the many points of contention. And if she will settle them.

Then on Tuesday evening certainty: the negotiations are over. The traffic light partners have recorded their agreements and new goals on 16 pages – instead of applause, the coalition partners are primarily receiving criticism from all sides.

Former Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) insists on singing a traffic light swan song on Twitter – while putting the Union in position.

Traffic light says goodbye to sector targets

The three coalition parties agreed on a reform of the climate protection law. In addition to railway lines, certain motorway projects intended to eliminate bottlenecks are also to be accelerated. We are talking about 144 projects. The train should get more money. In the course of a reform of the truck toll, additional income is to be used predominantly for investments in rail. So far, revenue from the truck toll has only been used to build long-distance roads.

In the case of interventions in nature and the landscape, for example through the construction of wind turbines or roads, not only should land be compensated, but money should also be paid as compensation in the future. The annual amounts of CO in sectors such as energy, industry, transport, buildings, agriculture and waste management are to be re-handled 2 expel.

The party leaders of the FDP, Greens and SPD after the coalition committee.Image: dpa / Michael Kappeler

If an area exceeds the agreed annual amount, the ministries must submit so-called emergency programs for more climate protection. The coalition wants to stick to this survey for each sector, but the government should only make adjustments in the future after two consecutive missed targets – for all sectors together.

Spahn names Jamaica coalition as an alternative

“After 3 days of showdown, all major conflicts are unresolved. Much ado about nothing,” summarizes Jens Spahn (CDU) of his displeasure with the negotiations. What is missing: consensus in the dispute over the 2024 budget, a China strategy and a concrete end to the heating dispute.

On Twitter he also declares the traffic light to be “standing knockout”. He writes:

“I have now read the 16 pages several times: little that is concrete, several reservations, sometimes contradictory, a lot of nonsense, certainly nothing (sic!) for which you would have to keep Germany in suspense for 48 hours. Small diamonds instead of a turning point. This government is completely knocked out “

Spahn also wrote a very impressive post right after the coalition’s 16-page paper was published: A solitary Jamaica flag.

So either Spahn is booking his next vacation, or – and that’s the more likely meaning – he wants to make it clear that something like this would not have happened with a Jamaica coalition (made up of Union, Greens and FDP). An assessment that many commenters under the tweet do not share.

“Dear GroKo with Chancellor Merz. Or new elections. The green are so ideologically stubborn that no pragmatic ones with them Politics is to be done,” writes one user. World journalist Anna Schneider asks: “Aren’t the Greens actually the problem?” And Green politician Simone Peter adds: “Didn’t we find out last week that it wasn’t really getting easier?” While others respond with emojis: A traffic light (SPD, Greens, FDP), a bee (Union, FDP) and a German flag (Union, SPD, FDP).