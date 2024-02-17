Cobra stings on First Dates: She’s the first one to do it to me

The television paradise of First Dates once again left one of those unforgettable television anecdotes for viewers in one of its latest installments. The date between Carolina and Juanma was a constant confusion for the public, because although it seemed that the harmony between them was flowing positively, she made him a cobra pica as has rarely been seen in the Mediaset format.

But let’s go in parts because, evidently, before the cobra there was an interesting conversation in which the two seemed to reach agreements about what they expected from life as a couple. So much so that the production of the program considered them worthy of enjoying the dinner dessert in the booth.

The single woman, despite being Peruvian by nationality, has been living in Spain for more than a decade working as an actress and Pilates and Zumba teacher. For her part, Juanma was careful to emphasize the suffering that past relationships with a less than happy ending had caused him. He was talking about one, although there really must have been more considering that he had four children.

The horoscope, the faith and, above all, the dance added spice to the encounter. In fact, the two took their forbidden steps in front of the cameras, although with mixed satisfaction. Be that as it may, Juanma felt the signs of destiny and interpreted that the situation called for a kiss. Of course Carolina didn’t think the same. and retired with maximum elegance.

He made me angry. I think she is the first one who has done it to mesaid the person involved in front of the camera. I was kissing you and you didn’t show my face, I snapped at his date. It’s just like he was doing the turn. But come on, calm down, calm down. I wasn’t planning on giving him a kiss, so he threw me off, she defended.

The conversation took on a somewhat uncomfortable tone due to the stupefaction of both, but the waters returned to normal when they sat down to decide if they wanted to continue getting to know each other. Juanma’s yes was obvious, but Carolina’s was perhaps something more unexpected. I found him very nice and he has gray matterhe justified before leaving hand in hand with his date in search of a new life as a couple.