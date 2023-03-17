Cobresal vs Colo Colo: See LIVE and ONLINE date 9 of the 2023 National Championship

Colo Colo, after the apathetic draw obtained against Universidad de Chile, seeks to return to the triumphs against Cobresal for date 9 of the 2023 National Championship.

Colo Colo focuses on what will be their next match for the 2023 National Championship. After the draw against Universidad de Chile, the Albos will have to visit Cobresal at the El Cobre Stadium in El Salvador with the mission of returning to victory to begin put pressure on the teams that are at the top of the standings.

Schedule: When and at what time does Colo Colo vs Cobresal play for date 9 of the 2023 National Championship?

The match between Colo Colo and Cobresal will be played this Saturday March 18 from 6:00 p.m. at the El Cobre Stadium in El Salvador.

Television: Where to watch the match between Colo Colo and Cobresal live on TV?

The details of the commitment between Colo Colo and Cobresal will be broadcast on the screens of TNT Sports HD y TNT Sports 2in the following channels of your cable operator:

TNT Sports HD.

VTR: 855 (HD)

DTV: 1631 (HD

ENTEL: 243 (HD)

CLEAR: 490 (HD)

GTD/TELSUR: 845 (HD)

MOVISTAR: 896 (HD)

ZAPPING: 99 (HD)

TNT Sports 2.

VTR: 165 (SD)

DTV: 631 (SD

ENTEL: 242 (SD)

CLEAR: 190 (SD)

GTD/TELSUR: 71 (SD)

MOVISTAR: 486 (SD)

YOU SEE: 504 (SD

ZAPPING: 104 (SD)

Online: Who broadcasts live streaming the match between Colo Colo and Cobresal?

You can follow the duel between Colo Colo and Cobresal through the platforms of Estadio TNT Sports y TNT Sports GO. In addition, you can follow the details according to the contract system with your cable operator with TNT Sports at DIRECTV GO y Movistar Play.

Possible formation of Colo Colo vs Cobresal

El Cacique works with a team that maintains Maximiliano Falcón on the substitute bench, ratifying Ramiro González and Matías de los Santos as the central defenders. For his part, in the offense the doubt is in the center of the attack since a physical nuisance has Leandro Benegas between cottons, for which Darío Lezcano would take his place.

Thus, the probable formation of Colo Colo is made up of Brian Cortes in the bow; César Fuentes, Matías de los Santos, Ramiro González and Erick Wiemberg in defence; Vicente Pizarro, Esteban Pavez and Leonardo Gil in midfield; Marcos Bolados, Darío Lezcano and Fabián Castillo in front.

How do the teams get to this match?

Colo Colo comes from drawing in a lackluster Superclásico against Universidad de Chile, leaving him in the middle of the standings with 11 points in seventh placesix points behind Universidad Católica, which is the leader of the 2023 National Championship.

For his part, Cobresal comes from losing to Coquimbo Unido by 2 goals to 1, which also leaves him with 11 units, but in sixth place in the table. Of course, an administrative error by the Pirate team could mean that this defeat turns into a victory, an issue that will have to be resolved by the ANFP.