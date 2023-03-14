Coburg: Pedestrian hit in front of the clinic and thrown into another car

Just before that Clinic in Coburg there was a serious accident on Monday evening (March 13, 2023). A car hit one pedestrianwho then had to be taken to the emergency room.

The 53-year-old wanted the 7:45 p.m pedestrian crossing cross in front of the clinic. However, a 58-year-old driver overlooked her. In the subsequent head-on collision, the woman withdrew severe injury to: The force of the impact threw her onto another car that was waiting in oncoming traffic at the crossing.

While the two drivers were unharmed, the emergency services brought the 53-year-old to the hospital for medical treatment emergency department of the hospital. On the two vehicles a total damage of around 2000 euros, as reported by the Coburg police inspection.





The police are now investigating the 58-year-old who caused the accident because of negligence Mayhem as well as violations of the road traffic regulations.

Thumbnail: © GDM photo and video/Adobe Stock