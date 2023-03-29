Coca Cola brings “Girl with a Pearl Earring” to life; Nissan presents the R32 GT-R – Merca2.0 Magazine

Coca Cola gives life to “Girl with a Pearl Earring”

Coca Cola surprised with its billboard at the Guarulhos airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Hundreds of passersby gasped as they watched Vermeer’s artwork “Girl with a Pearl Earring” come to life to serve up a Coca Cola to onlookers.

Coca Cola’s new campaign “Masterpiece” allows a cold Coke to come out of an art painting. The huge screen made up of four high-quality LED screens is located above the vending machine that makes the digital and real fusion create a unique experience.

Nissan introduces the R32 GT-R

Nissan works on an electric conversion of the iconic Skyline GT-R R32, through a video on YouTube, Nissan shows the rear of an R32 GT-R with its turbocharged 6-cylinder engine. In this video the phrase appears “R32 EV”.

Nissan assured that there will be more progress coming soon.

Motorola supports students to achieve their dream of being gamers

Motorola Mexico will be part of Telcel University Esports Mexico with the aim of approaching students who are fond of video games. Motorola seeks to connect students with their passion in order to find talent and empower players who dream of being professionals in the gaming world. This event will have the participation of more than 200 universities in the country and will have the equivalent of 10 thousand dollars in prizes.

All participating students they will have the chance to represent their school in their favorite video game competitions.

“At Telcel University Esports México we have been developing the entire university market that is part of this great industry that empowers amateur gamers, and having companies that seek to contribute to the scene is a great challenge. Without a doubt, it is an opportunity for everyone, which will mark a before and after for students”, commented Juan Diego García Squetino, Director of Business Development at GGTech.

Glup arrives in Mexico City

Glup, the expert in beers at home, will arrive in the country’s capital. With this headquarters its presence grows in five cities of the Mexican Republic. Monterrey, Saltillo, Puebla and Mérida are some of the places that use of the application of delivery.

In a first phase, Glup will offer services in Polanco, Anzures, Juárez, Condesa, Roma, Escandón, Napolés, Narvarte and Del Valle. The app is already available on iOS and Android.

Through this new app of delivery users can take advantage of different promotions from their favorite brands like Tecate, Heineken, Dos Equis, Amstel Ultra, Indio, Bohemia and more.