Coca Mendoza defends Colo Colo: “Argentines are hurt by Boca’s defeat in 1991”

Coca Mendoza came out in defense of Colo Colo and responded to the Argentine journalists who criticized the Cacique. The champion of America with the Eternal Champion was clear in mentioning that they are still hurt by the elimination of Boca Juniors in 1991.

During the Dale al Medio program of TYC Sports, they reviewed each of the drums of the Copa Libertadores 2023. While the journalists analyze the rivals that the trans-Andean teams could have, It was mentioned that Colo Colo is one of the weakest teams and that they prefer to meet it in the group stage.

This opinion immediately had a response from a player who played the Libertadores with Popular. In an interview with Bolavip Chile, Coca Mendoza came out in defense of Pedrero’s team and responded fully to the neighboring country’s press. “The Argentines are still hurt by that defeat that Boca Juniors had and they will never forget it, but Colo Colo is the greatest in Chile and I think he is one of the greats at the South American level.. There are few journalists who should think that way and they should all be Boca fans,” the former footballer began by mentioning.

Coca did not stop there and along with recalling the 1991 Libertadores victory, he also emphasized the two Copa Américas that the Chilean team won. “They for that glorious year of Colo Colo and for the two Copa Américas must hurt because there were two in a row on penalties and they have never been able to take that away,” Mendoza said.

To the above, he recalled what was experienced that year and what it meant to eliminate that Argentine team, saying that “that Boca Juniors had eliminated Flamengo from Zico who was on paper the most difficult opponent and then they were champions but the Indian appeared. Without a doubt, that is going to hurt them for the rest of their lives because he beat them to it on the field and in the stands. It seems to me a total lack of respect, they can’t ignore Colo Colo”.

Let’s remember that on March 27, the draw for the Copa Libertadores will take place, where the Cacique will meet the three members of his group.