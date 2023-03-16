Codelco director Isidoro Palma Penco dies

Isidoro Palma Penco, director of the Chilean Codelco since 2015, when he was appointed by former President Michelle Bachelet and ratified for a second four-year term during the government of Sebastián Piñera, died at the age of 76.

From the Corporation, his enormous knowledge in corporate issues and business management stands out, and his contribution as president of the Investment Committee and, later, of the Audit, Compensation and Ethics Committee (CACE).

“He is a person who always showed rectitude and a great commitment and involvement with Codelco, contributing all his experience. In his role as director of CACE, he demonstrated with special emphasis his handling of regulatory issues, which made it possible to strengthen the company’s probity, transparency and ethics policies ”, highlighted the president of the Codelco board of directors, Máximo Pacheco.

Isidoro Palma was a business engineer from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, an MBA from Stanford and a Master of Arts in Economics from the University of Minnesota. His long career in the areas of corporate finance included boards of companies in various industries.

Last year, Codelco opted to close its Ventanas smelter due to concerns about contamination in communities.