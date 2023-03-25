Colette: an intergenerational club

Since 2020, Colette, a French start-up, has launched two services to allow seniors to live fully.

Colette is an intergenerational cohabitation startup, which since its launch has enabled the creation of more than 1,200 pairs in Île-de-France, but also in the Bordeaux and Lyon regions.

Colette is also an activity club which now has hundreds of subscribers. This service, launched in November 2021, allows Parisian seniors to boost their social life thanks to a range of activities of all kinds, face-to-face, in Île de France, but also online.

For roommates, the start-up connects students and young workers under 30 looking for accommodation with seniors over 60 who have a free room in their house or apartment.

For registrations, young people under 30 and guests aged 60 and over register for free on thededicated app. The Colette team contacts each registrant to validate their profile and check what their expectations are. Upon validation, the member has access to the digital platform, and can complete his profile.

The young members of the Club consult the offers of rooms for rent, via the digital platform and can send their requests for contact to the hosts, who accept them or not. If the connection goes well, the reservation is made online.

Each tenant agrees to pay the platform monthly the financial contribution due as well as service costs of €38 / month, including quality of service, support but also assistance with administrative matters (contracts, charters, insurance , etc.).

On the owner’s side, Colette deducts 15% of the income received by the guests, and in return assures them of the solvency of the tenants.

Another component: The Colette Activity Club to fight against the isolation of seniors. The start-up is launching Club Colette, an activity club to promote intergenerational friendships!

Open to people over 50, the Club offers more than 100 varied, fun activities each month with unlimited access in person (in Île-de-France) but also online, to learn, discuss or even forge links.