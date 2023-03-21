Colo Colo announces new ticket sales for the farewell of Esteban Paredes

Colo Colo announced through its social networks a new sale of tickets for the farewell to Esteban Paredes, to take place this Saturday, March 25 at the Monumental Stadium

Esteban Paredes will say goodbye to football this Saturday at the Estadio Monumental, a redoubt where he made history with the Colo Colo shirt, becoming a historic goalscorer in Chilean football. That same stadium he will see the last minutes of him inside a soccer field, in a farewell that will have great guests.

And it is that one of the big doubts was to know when they were going to put more tickets on sale to witness the last game of Esteban Paredes. As reported by Colo Colo through its social media platforms, from 8:00 p.m. more tickets will be available for sale for the farewell to Esteban Paredes and the friendly duel between the Cacique and Colón de Santa Fe. Tickets can be purchased at PuntoTicket.

Let’s remember that together with the party that “Team Paredes” supports with “Los Amigos de Paredes”, Gustavo Quinteros’ men will have the opportunity to play an international friendly with the aim of not losing competition rhythm and seeking to continue improving to resume the course in the National Championship and prepare for the premiere in the Copa Libertadores.

Which players will attend Esteban Paredes’ farewell?

Some of the names that will come to La Ruca to say goodbye to the footballer who marked an era with the Pedrero team, will be Jorge Valdivia, Carlos Carmona, Rodrigo Millar, Rodrigo Meléndez, Ezequiel Miralles, Julio Barroso, Jaime Valdés, Pablo Contreras, Luis Mena, Gonzalo Fierro, David Henríquez and Justo Villar.

What will happen to Arturo Vidal, Brayan Cortés, Esteban Pavez and Gabriel Suazo?

Although the national teams. Arturo Vidal, Brayan Cortés, Esteban Pavez, Gabriel Suazo and Gary Medel, who will play the duel between Chile and Paraguay, were invited and cThey have the permission of the coach, Eduardo Berizzoto attend the ceremony, they will not be able to see minutes on the court.

It is worth noting that Esteban Paredes’ farewell will be broadcast on TVN. Besides, andn DaleAlbo you will also have all the details of the last commitment of Esteban Paredes.