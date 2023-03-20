Colo Colo begins to think about the Copa Libertadores: When is the draw for the group stage?

Although the Cacique does not have a good time in the National Championship, the mind is already beginning to think about what will be a new edition of the Copa Libertadores, which will have its group stage draw in the last week of March to thus begin with action a few days later.

Colo Colo does not find his best football form in the 2023 National Championship and focuses on improving what was shown in the first eight dates. The break due to the FIFA date does wonders for a team that needs to continue oiling pieces to reach its best form for the challenges it has to face during the year.

It is that the local tournament is not the only front in which the Cacique has to battle. The Copa Libertadores is approaching by leaps and bounds and it is a competition in which the Albos want to surpass what they have done in 2022, an edition in which Gustavo Quinteros’s team had a tremendous start, but which He was also eliminated after losing to Fortaleza at the Monumental Stadium.

When is the draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023?

With the previous phases played, the continental contest already has all its qualifiers to play the groups that, as always, will be 8. With the drums defined and the Cacique being at number 2, the Eternal Champion will continue to pay attention to what happens on Monday, March 27, the date on which the draw for the group stage of the competition is scheduled. Thus, knowing their rivals, the cast of Macul will only have a few days to prepare to debut, since the debut will take place in the first days of April.

What are the drums of the Copa Libertadores 2023?

Colo Colo is in drum number 2 and will avoid teams like Internacional de Porto Alegre, Fluminense, Corinthians, Libertad, Atlético Nacional, Barcelona de Guayaquil and Racing Club de Avellaneda. Nor can he run into Ñublense (hype 4) for being from the same country.

Bomb 1: Flamengo (BRA), River Plate (ARG), Palmeiras (BRA), Boca Juniors (ARG), Nacional (URU), Athletico Paranaense (BRA), Independiente del Valle (COL) and Olimpia (PAR).

Bomb 2: Libertad (PAR), Atlético Nacional (COL), Internacional (BRA), Barcelona (ECU), Racing (ARG), Corinthians (BRA), Colo Colo (CHI) and Fluminense (BRA).

Bomb 3: Bolivar (BOL), The Strongest (BOL), Melgar (PER), Alianza Lima (PER), Argentinos Juniors (ARG), Metropolitanos (VEN), Aucas (ECU) and Monagas (VEN).

Bomb 4: Liverpool (URU), Deportivo Pereira (COL), Ñublense (CHI), Board of Trustees (ARG), Independiente de Medellín (COL), Atlético Mineiro (BRA), Cerro Porteño (PAR) and Sporting Cristal (PER).