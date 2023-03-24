Colo Colo in Copa Libertadores 2023: Who broadcasts and where to watch the draw live and online?

This Monday, March 27, Colo Colo will meet his three rivals with whom he will join the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023. El Cacique is located in pot 2 of this new edition of the international tournament.

Little by little Colo Colo is preparing for what will be its international premiere. Despite the fact that he will play with Huachipato before his pending match for the National Championship, in the next few days the Cacique will know who he will play with and which countries he will visit during this new edition of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

When is the 2023 Copa Libertadores draw?

The draw for the Copa Libertadores 2023 will take place this Monday, March 27 from 9:00 p.m. of our country at the Conmebol headquarters, located in Luque, Paraguay.

Where to watch the 2023 Copa Libertadores draw live and online?

For this edition, you can follow the draw for the Copa Libertadores 2023 by ESPN 2 and the CONMEBOL Libertadores networks. In addition, you can also follow the future of Colo Colo via streaming on the platform Star+.

Which teams will participate in the draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023?

For this phase of the Copa Libertadores 2023 there will be a total of 32 teams, which will be divided into eight groups of four teams. Next, you will be able to see how each one of the bolilleros is composed, where Colo Colo is in the second of them.

Bomb 1: Flamengo (BRA), River Plate (ARG), Palmeiras (BRA), Boca Juniors (ARG), Nacional (URU), Athletico Paranaense (BRA), Independiente del Valle (COL) and Olimpia (PAR).

Bomb 2: Libertad (PAR), Atlético Nacional (COL), Internacional (BRA), Barcelona (ECU), Racing (ARG), Corinthians (BRA), Colo Colo (CHI) and Fluminense (BRA).

Bomb 3: Bolivar (BOL), The Strongest (BOL), Melgar (PER), Alianza Lima (PER), Argentinos Juniors (ARG), Metropolitanos (VEN), Aucas (ECU) and Monagas (VEN).

Bomb 4: Liverpool (URU), Deportivo Pereira (COL), Ñublense (CHI), Board of Trustees (ARG), Independiente de Medellín (COL), Atlético Mineiro (BRA), Cerro Porteño (PAR) and Sporting Cristal (PER).