Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira: Where to watch on TV or Streaming date 1 of Group F of the Copa Libertadores 2023

Colo Colo will make his debut in Copa Libertadores in Colombia. Gustavo Quinteros’ men want to start off on the right foot and hope to beat Deportivo Pereira and get their first three points in the international tournament

With the aim of starting the Copa Libertadores in a good way, Colo Colo will jump to Hernán Ramírez Villegas with the hope of achieving their first three points in the international competition. The Cacique will face off against Deportivo Pereira, a duel that will be valid for the first date of Group F of Copa Libertadores 2023 and that will mark the first duel between both institutions.

The Cacique’s work has been fruitful. After the important victory against the steel team, those led by Gustavo Quinteros faced Deportes Copiapó in a friendly match and, during the day of this Monday, they had their last practice before taking flight to the city of Pereira.

Schedule: When does Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira play for date 1 of Group F of the Copa Libertadores 2023?

Colo Colo will face Deportivo Pereira this Wednesday, April 5 starting at 10:00 p.m. in Chile at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium in Colombia.

Television: Where to watch the match between Colo Colo and Deportivo Pereira live on TV?

The commitment between Colo Colo and Deportivo Pereira will be broadcast by Chilevisión and Fox Sports 1, on the following channels depending on your cable operator:

Online: Who broadcasts live streaming the match between Colo Colo and Deportivo Pereira?

To watch the match between Colo Colo and Deportivo Pereira online via streaming, you can do it by Star+ and PlutoTV.

Probable formation of Colo Colo

This Monday, April 3, the Cacique had his last training in our country and formed with Brian Cortes in the bow; Maximiliano Falcón, Daniel Gutiérrez and Ramiro González in defence; Jeyson Rojas, César Fuentes, Esteban Pavez, Agustín Bouzat and Leonardo Gil in midfield; Marcos Bolados and Damian Pizarro in front.