Colo Colo vs Huachipato: How, when and where to watch LIVE on TV and streaming ONLINE

The albos catch up on the 2023 National Championship by visiting the steel team that currently leads the standings. Those led by Gustavo Quinteros need to win to recover ground and reach their debut for the Copa Libertadores with confidence.

Colo Colo officially returns to action visiting the pointer Huachipato at the CAP Stadium in Talcahuano, in a pending match for date 4 of the 2023 National Championship. The whites need a win that allows them to regain ground in the standings and stay to the expectation of the outposts.

After several trials, including an international friendly against Colón de Santa Fe, Gustavo Quinteros has practically defined his formation with a change of scheme. He will seek to have optimal performance not only to win the tournament, since he also has an eye on his Copa Libertadores debut against Deportivo Pereira.

Schedule: When does Huachipato vs Colo Colo play for date 4 of the 2023 National Championship?

Colo Colo will face off against Huachipato this coming Saturday, April 1, starting at 12:00 p.m. at the CAP Stadium in Talcahuano.

Television: Where to watch the match between Huachipato vs Colo Colo live on TV?

The match between Huachipato and Colo Colo will be broadcast on TNT Sports HD and TNT Sports 2, on the following channels depending on your cable operator:

Online: Who broadcasts the match between Huachipato and Colo Colo live by streaming?

If you want to know where to watch the Huachipato and Colo Colo game live through a link, you can do it through Estadio TNT Sports y TNT Sports GO. In addition, you can follow it according to your cable operator if you have contracted TNT Sports: DirecTV GO y Movistar Play.

How do both teams arrive?

El Cacique arrives injured at this match and will seek to remove the bullets from the fall against Cobresal at the El Cobre Stadium, which left him in the eighth position with barely 11 units and seven from the leader.

For their part, the Steelworkers have had a dream start to the season and come to this commitment after two consecutive victories that left them as solo leaders of the contest with 18 points, and with two games less than their escorts.

The casualties of Colo Colo to face Huachipato

Gustavo Quinteros suffered several headaches in the run-up to this match, since he will not be able to count on Vincent Pizarro that a flu state afflicts him, Erick Wiemberg that he has not recovered from his physical ailments, nor with Dario Lezcano y Carlos Palacios who trained differently all week.

The formation that Colo Colo prepares to face Huachipato

Given the series of casualties, the formation that the DT has worked with is Brian Cortes in goal; Maximilian Falcon, matias de los santos y Ramiro Gonzalez in defence; jeson rojas, Cesar Fuentes, Stephen Pavez, Augustine Bouzat y Leonardo Gil in midfield; Marcos Bolados y Damian Pizarro in front.

The formation that Huachipato prepares to face Colo Colo

The 11 chosen from the cast of the Plant will be Gabriel Castellon; Joaquín Gutiérrez, Benjamin Gazzolo, Nicolás Ramírez, Nicolás Baeza; Claudio Sepulveda, Jimmy Martinez, Gonzalo Montes, Brayan Palmezano; Cris Martinez and Maximiliano Rodriguez.