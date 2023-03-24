Colo Colo will meet its rivals: Date and time for the Copa Libertadores draw

The schedule for the draw for the group stage of the maximum continental club competition was defined, where the whites will finally meet their rivals.

Colo Colo’s moment is not the best and he has wandered irregularly during the 2023 National Championship. After playing eight gamesthe albos march in an awkward eighth place and that is why they want to take advantage of the break to put pieces together that allow them to recover the footballing course.

However, the local level is not the only front where it must compete. The start of the Copa Libertadores is very close and one of the objectives set by the club is to improve what was done last year, when they were eliminated in the group stage despite having had a tremendous start.

Draw date and time

At the moment, the Cacique expects rivals and that is why he will closely follow what happens next Monday, March 27 in the draw for the competition that will be held at the Conmebol headquarters in Luque, Paraguay. The instance has already defined its schedule and will begin at 9:00 p.m. and you will be able to follow it through Star+.

The drums are already defined and the Eternal Champion was placed at number two, which allows him to avoid rivals like Corinthians, Atlético Nacional, Internacional de Porto Alegre, Racing or Fluminense.

The format for defining the groups is the same as always, with four raffles from which a ball will be drawn for each team to place them in one of the eight groups. The winner and escort will advance to the round of 16 and the third will go to the Copa Sudamericana.

These are the drums of the Copa Libertadores

Bomb 1: Flamengo (BRA), River Plate (ARG), Palmeiras (BRA), Boca Juniors (ARG), Nacional (URU), Athletico Paranaense (BRA), Independiente del Valle (COL) and Olimpia (PAR).

Bomb 2: Libertad (PAR), Atlético Nacional (COL), Internacional (BRA), Barcelona (ECU), Racing (ARG), Corinthians (BRA), Colo Colo (CHI) and Fluminense (BRA).

Bomb 3: Bolivar (BOL), The Strongest (BOL), Melgar (PER), Alianza Lima (PER), Argentinos Juniors (ARG), Metropolitanos (VEN), Aucas (ECU) and Monagas (VEN).

Bomb 4: Liverpool (URU), Deportivo Pereira (COL), Ñublense (CHI), Board of Trustees (ARG), Independiente de Medellín (COL), Atlético Mineiro (BRA), Cerro Porteño (PAR) and Sporting Cristal (PER).