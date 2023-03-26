Cologne loses two-star restaurant – “Le Moissonnier” closes after 36 years

Cologne City Gazette

Cologne (ots)

The Cologne gastronomy scene loses one of its flagships. The two-Michelin-star restaurant “Le Moissonnier” is closing after 36 years. Patron Vincent Moissonnier and head chef Eric Menchon will be welcoming guests to the restaurant in Cologne’s Agnesviertel for the last time on June 30th. “I can’t take it anymore,” says Moissonnier in an exclusive interview with the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” (Monday edition). “Star cuisine is like driving Formula 1. You always have to be top, you can’t show any weaknesses. I just can’t do this anymore,” says the restaurateur.

Moissonnier does not want to announce his new professional plans until August. It is certain that Chef Menchon will also be there. Moissonnier wants to continue running his wine shop on Cologne’s Sudermanstrasse. “Le Moissonnier” has had two Michelin stars since 2008, making it the most highly decorated restaurant in Cologne alongside “Ox & Klee”.

Link to article: www.ksta.de/539859

Original content from: Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, transmitted by news aktuell