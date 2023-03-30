Cologne transfer ban: Keller on the Paqarada transfer

After FIFA placed a transfer ban on 1. FC Köln, there are a few open questions to be clarified in Geißbockheim. Managing director Christian Keller says in a press release about the transfer of Leart Paqarada, which was actually announced as a fixed transfer and which was to come free of charge from FC St. Pauli: “In principle, Leart Paqarada has a valid employment contract under German law. If the verdict stands up, he would not get the right to play at 1. FC Köln from July 1, 2023. There are also some questions that need to be clarified.”

This also includes the fundamental question of which areas of FC the transfer ban applies to at all. Cellar to: “The transfer ban is not specified in the verdict. You have to clarify that. Since it is not clearly named, the ban applies to all teams for the time being. If it is concretized, it may only affect the licensed team. That’s something that needs to be resolved on appeal.” The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is now responsible for this.

