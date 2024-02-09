Colombia begins peace process with FARC dissidents

BOGOTA. – The government of Colombia and the armed group Second Marquetalia, a dissent from the extinct FARC led by the guerrilla Ivan Marquez announced the beginning of talks for the signing of a “peace agreement”, within the efforts of “total peace.”

The High Commissioner for Peace, Otty Patiño, and Márquez himself sign the statement in which they announce the formal beginning of this “process of socio-political dialogues”, in which the regime of Cuba, Norway and the dictatorship of Venezuela They are called again to mediate. The UN and the Catholic Church will provide “accompaniment” in these talks, for which the agenda and negotiation protocols have yet to be defined.

“We agree on the need to carry out an orderly, agile, rigorous and respectful peace process, which provides tranquility and certainty to Colombian society in the genuine commitment to a political solution and the construction of peace,” both parties signed.

Since his arrival in the Government, Petro has promoted agreements with different armed terrorist groups, including the National Liberation Army, and the Second Marquetalia indicated that it “follows with attention and interest” these works, which it hopes will manage to “transform the lives of populations and communities”.

The return of Márquez

The return of Ivan Marquez to arms in 2019 meant one of the strongest blows to the peace process that reintegrated thousands of combatants of what was the largest guerrilla in America into civilian life. Most of them stuck to the agreement.

Marquezwho had been a negotiator in Havana, then appeared dressed in camouflage clothing and with a rifle in a video announcing a new rebellion.

The beginning of this new peace process and the “armed strike” occur within the framework of an official visit by the United Nations Security Council to Colombia to support the implementation of the 2016 agreement and support the government’s new attempts to deactivate the conflict.

Luciano Marín, the real name of Marquezis a 69-year-old hardline rebel.

A former religious and professor, the guerrilla was the victim of an attack in Venezuela in 2022, according to press reports.

Last July, local media speculated about his death, but then-peace commissioner Danilo Rueda denied it.

Independent studies indicate that the Second Marquetalia maintains a confrontation with other former FARC rebels over drug trafficking routes

Source: With information from Europa Press/AFP