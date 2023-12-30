Colombia extends the PPT processing certificate to Venezuelans until June 2024

BOGOTA. – Migration Colombia announced that it extends until June 30, 2024 the validity of the processing certificate for the Temporary Protection Permit (PPT) that is aimed at migrants Venezuelans.

On its website, the Immigration office reported resolution No. 4321 on Friday, December 29. In that sense, it is indicated that it is a free document, of a temporary nature that is addressed “to Venezuelan people who have had difficulties obtaining their Temporary Protection Permit (PPT).”

The objective is to facilitate the access of this population to the services offered by the State and private institutions, to guarantee their rights. Migración Colombia also pointed out that the certificate can be downloaded from any computer or cell phone with an internet connection and, therefore, does not require intermediaries: do not be fooled.

Additionally, to verify its authenticity, the PPT Processing Certificate has a QR code. On December 18, on the occasion of Migrant Day, Colombia reported that it registered more than 2.8 million Venezuelan migrants. According to data provided by Migration, so far, 2,306. 810 Venezuelans have authorized PPTs.

However, the office warned that the permit may be lost if citizen duties are not fulfilled.

Services in Colombia

Migration Colombia said two weeks ago that with the Temporary Protection Permit, citizens Venezuelans They regularize their immigration status, which allows the possibility of registering for services such as health, education, opening bank accounts, purchasing goods, signing work and rental contracts, among others, which guarantee their rights in the country.

“This is why the PPT is considered the key to integration that opens many doors,” the office stated.

@snederr

Source: Colombia Migration