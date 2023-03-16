Colombia stopped producing 13,600 barrels of oil per day in February due to public order problems

Between January and February, average oil production is 766,800 barrels per day. EFE

The preliminary production of Petroleum in Colombia during February reached the 759,900 barrels of oil per day (bpd)which meant a drop of 1.8% (13,600 barrels less) compared to last January (774,000 per day), according to the most recent Drilling and Production Report presented by the Colombian Chamber of Oil, Gas and Energy Goods and Services. (Campetrol).

The figure for the current year (January 2023 to February 2023) registers a variation of 3.7%, that is, an average production of 766,800 bopd.

The data, according to the association, is mainly explained by the public order situations registered in the departments of Arauca, Putumayo and Caquetawhich led to downward variations in month-on-month production.

“The above means a significant loss of resources for the Colombian economy in the royalties of the respective departments and the negative impact on labor in the regions. This, taking into account that during the first three months of the year there were different incidents and environmental alarms that led to the suspension of operations in Arauca for more than 48 days to date,” Campetrol indicated.

Likewise, in departments such as the Meta, Putumayo and Caqueta they presented themselves ways of fact in the mobilization of equipment and entry of personnel into operations that even lasted more than 20 days. The locks increased by approximately 40% between the first half of 2021 and the second half of 2022, which represents an average of approximately three daily blockades during 2022 in operations across the country.

For its part, the commercialized production of gas was 1,008 million cubic feet per day (mcfd), which means a decrease of 6.6% compared to the same month in 2022. Compared to January, there was a growth of 3.8%. For the average of the year, a production of 990 mcfdwhich shows a decrease of 5.8% compared to the same period in 2022.

“In Colombia, for the month of February 2023, there were 142 active rigs: 51 drilling and 91 maintenance, seven fewer rigs compared to January 2023. The projection for the next three months estimates a reduction in the number of active drills of 137, 135 and 133 in March, April and May, respectively”, reported the Colombian Chamber of Oil, Gas and Energy Goods and Services

Regarding the drilling activity, Campetrol specified that this has maintained a downward trend in the last three months, going from a total of 155 active teams in November 2022 up to 142 in February 2023a decrease of 13 active teams (-8.4%).

Specifically, in this period of time, the drilling rigs they went from 60 to 51, which experienced a drop of 15%, while maintenance drills went from 95 to 91 and registered a decrease of 4.2%. This decline is mainly due to the public order disturbances in departments like Arauca and Putumayo.

The reduction in the number of active drills and oil production in the country between January and February 2023, were accompanied, according to the latest information reported by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane), with a figure of USD1,024 million. free on board (FOB) in exports of crude oil and derivatives, which implied a decrease of USD244 million, compared to the same period of 2022 (USD780 million).

“We reiterate the importance of oil, gas and energy in the generation of well-being, economic development, productive chains, local labor and energy sovereignty, for which we invite the Government, industry and territory to continue working together in favor of sustaining the sector for the benefit of all Colombians”, affirmed the executive president of Campetrol, Nelson Castaneda.