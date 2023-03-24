Colombian ambassador to Mexico suggests dialogue with cartels

Mexico City.- The Ambassador of Colombia in Mexico, Álvaro Moisés Ninco Daza, considered that to pacify society there is no other option than to sit down and talk with the drug cartels.

Interviewed in Morelia by local media, the diplomat maintained that his country sat down to negotiate with 10 criminal groups with the aim of restoring the tranquility of society.

“We are taking care of our groups, I hope that in that same sense, the Government of Mexico is also making its efforts, and what we are going to do is articulate those efforts. There is no other option, because we have problems that put the existence of humanity, such as drug trafficking,” said

Nico Daza said that both Mexico and Colombia have been subjected to drug cartels, as demonstrated by the trial against the former Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, who was found guilty in the United States of having provided protection for two decades. to the Sinaloa Cartel.

“Colombia comes from throwing in the towel and submitting to those groups through governments that helped the drug state. Mexico too, and I’m not saying it, but a sentence from a New York court. We are changing that,” he said.