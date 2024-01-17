Colombian ambassador to the UN grants female gender to coca

MIAMI.- The Colombian ambassador to the United Nations, Leonor Zabaleta, considers that Coca “is a feminine plant that represents women” but it is also complementary to men.

The indigenous ambassador to the UN maintains that “coca is a feminine plant that represents women” although she recognizes that it would complement men.

A video from 2022, in an interview conducted on a Colombian channel, went viral again because the networks suggest that these statements represent an offense to women.

Embed – Ambassador Leonor Zabaleta has just said that “a woman is an element that a man carries.” Where is the feminism that they claim to defend in the Historical Pact, words coming from a woman who represents said community.

pic.twitter.com/hh3eJbktmV — Ariel Ricardo Armel (@arielarmelv) September 23, 2022

Likewise, the questions raised against Gustavo Petro for having included her in Colombia’s diplomatic corps when representing the country before this international organization have come to light.

When asked at the time why she believed that coca was sacred, she said that “For us, coca is a female plant.”represents women just as the Earth also does.”

He added that trees represent men, “but one of those exceptions is coca, which is feminine and is complementary to the men who carry it, carry it and accompany it. Just like women we go with them, and we complement them when necessary. But they carry us as sacred elements in the practices of culture.”

The energy of plants

“…Coca is the only female plant, it is a woman; It is part of us and our culture. That’s why women don’t carry coke, men carry it. She is the companion of our men. It is a symbol of our culture which means complementarity for men. It is a sign of identity of indigenous peoples. “It is a sign of brotherhood among the people of indigenous peoples,” Zabaleta wrote on the portal. mamacoca.

Regarding her beliefs, the ambassador responded that “in this country (Colombia) of the Sacred Heart here what we have by tradition and culture is the management of practices where we are put on equal terms: the energy of plants and of the people with the energy of the territory.”

Later Zabaleta argued that “what makes life possible, integration is the energy that flows from the earth and the universe and I believe that this practice of leveling those human energies with plants is what makes well-being and life itself possible. ”.

From the Arhuaco people

Zalabata belongs to the Arhuaco people who live in the Colombian Caribbean and has a long history as a defender of the rights of the indigenous peoples of her country. For her activism, she received the Anna Lindh Award from the Swedish Social Democratic Party in 2007.

The recognized reference of the indigenous community that lives in Sierra Nevada in the north of Colombia in the departments of Cesar, La Guajira and Magdalena, Leonor Zabalata or Guneywya, in her native language, was appointed to represent the Latin American country in New York before the organization international.

“I believe that for the first time Colombia has made a designation of a member of indigenous peoples in these spheres. We are a multicultural country and this designation has a lot to do with compliance with the Constitution,” Leonor Zalabata told AP after her designation.

According to the International Research Institute (TNI), coca is a plant with a complex set of mineral nutrients, essential oils and various components with greater or lesser pharmacological effects, one of which turns out to be cocaine alkaloid, which, in its concentrated or synthesized form, is a stimulant with potentially addictive properties.

Source: Sputniknews / El Informador / Social Network