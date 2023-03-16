Colorado beat Toronto on penalties in a low-scoring meeting – Rantanen equalized on the power play

There was punishment between Toronto and Colorado as well as between Washington and Buffalo in the NHL. Målskytt Mikko Rantanens Colorado utgick med Seger Meda keepern Ukko-Pekka Luukkonens Buffalo fick ge sig.

The Colorado Avalanche won away over the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in the night’s round of the NHL. Nathan MacKinnon decided for the reigning champions in the shootout.

The only goals during regular match time were scored in the first period. Morgan Rielly took Toronto into the lead after three minutes had been played and Mikko Rantanen equalized in numerical superiority six minutes before the first break. The goal was Rantanen’s 44th of the season.

Rantanen played 25 minutes in the match. Teammate Artturi Lehkonen was sidelined with a finger injury.

For Colorado, the victory was the third in a row and fourth in the last five games. At the moment, the team has a grip on third place and a direct playoff ticket in the Central division. The team has a three-point lead over the Winnipeg Jets, who have played two more games.

Toronto suffered its second straight loss but remains solid in second place in the Atlantic division for the time being.

Luukkonen took 35 pucks, Buffalo fell to penalties

The Washington Capitals beat the visiting Buffalo Sabers 5–4. TJ Oshie scored the decisive goal in the shootout.

Buffalo had a two-goal lead in three different replays during the game. The team led by 4–2 at the beginning of the third period, by 3–1 at the first break and by 2–0 when ten minutes had been played in the match. Tom Wilson in Washington equalized with just over a minute left in the third period.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Buffalo scored 35 of 39 pucks in the match.