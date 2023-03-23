Column: It goes without saying that anything other than the EC playoffs is a failure for Finland

A visit with significance, a match that tests Finland. The EC qualifiers start at the Park against Denmark. Now is the time to jump.

To stand together. For the team. To fight. For the win.

For Finland?

When the national team stepped out to warm up the teams, the foundation was painted in Danish red. The capital letters that stamp the stands at the Park spoke volumes, and the weather the day before the match also reminded that spring feels like a distant holiday.

It was the very last practice before the start of the European Championship qualifiers, Markku Kanerva gathered the players as far away from the cameras as possible and the rain continued to drown the return visit to Copenhagen.

Finland is here again, barely two years after Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped. It is noticeable – at least if the mandatory Finnish press conference serves as a yardstick.

Danish media asked only one thing: How do you remember the terrible event, Markku Kanerva? What do you have to say about Christian Eriksen, Lukas Hradecky?

The Danish questions called in the home team’s little interest in Finland as opposition, as Denmark will fill the Park and show that the stomach splash in the World Cup was an exception. At the same time, the questions perhaps touched the very core of where Finland is before the start of the qualifiers at the Park.

After all, dreams were also fulfilled in the summer of 2021. Finland made its playoff debut in Copenhagen, and where it all started, threads are being tied together as the qualifiers for the football European Championship in Germany get under way.

And this time, anything but a European Championship ticket is a failure.

Refreshing confidence

Success breeds expectations, the players said with one voice the day before the match, and gave proof of how far the national team has come.

On the timeline – from absolute zero during the Hasse Backe fall to today’s date – there are few notches. Missed the playoff game for the World Cup in Qatar? Possibly.



Bild: Magazine photo Finland’s men’s national football team

Last year’s Nations League did not offer propaganda football, but after the last match in the pouring rain in Montenegro, Markku Kanerva was still Alexander Lukas. Now Finland has a group that is among the weakest in the entire European Championship qualifiers, and it is refreshing to hear the obviousness in the voices.

– We can have no other goal than to go to the EC, said Rasmus Schüller.

– Our mantra before the last EC was that the dream for generations would come true. Now the dreams are already completed, so this time we will complete the objective. We don’t need to dream, the only thing that matters is going to the EC, said Markku Kanerva.

How does the defense that failed?

Player turnover has been natural and relatively large – almost half of this squad was not in the European Championship last time – and last year the contours became clearer. Players like Richard Jensen, Lucas Lingman, Oliver Antman and Benjamin Källman took it upon themselves and showed that they are pieces that should be included in Kanerva’s puzzle.

Tonight’s match will not decide anything, Denmark away in this qualifier is a bonus match. They are missing a number of players and pouring new blood into their veins, but the players are staying at, for example, Atalanta, Benfica, Brentford and Bournemouth and that says a lot. Denmark is a huge favorite and offers the new Finland an early qualification.

How is the defense that failed at times in the Nations League? How much can Finland’s offense crackle? How much of their own game does Finland have?

Ironically, the defense is a burning question mark. It’s been a long time since the teddy bear Paulus Arajuuri and the file bowl Joona Toivio were there as shields, the national team’s only natural left-back Jere Uronen is injured and now a back line without the routine as a safety net is sent out in a Danish stress test.

It will be sold out and loud, Denmark still loves its national team and it already has sent out order to the Danish supporters not to jump to the beat so as not to strain the arena concrete too much.

Does the Park hold? Does Finland hold?

Tonight there will be a hint.