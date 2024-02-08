ROMA.- He forum most majestic of Roma regained some of its former glory with the partial reconstruction of the imposing columns of Trajan’s Basilica, thanks to the financing of a sanctioned Russian oligarch.

The restoration of a part of the Basilica Ulpia, which dominated the ancient Italian city For more than a millennium, it helps revive the grandeur and magnificence of the original marble monument. The two-story Corinthian colonnade reaches 23 meters high.

“If visitors do not perceive the height of the monuments, they will not understand the meaning of the architecture,” Claudio Parisi Presicce, Rome’s main authority on cultural heritage, told AFP.

The Basilica Ulpia was the stronghold of Trajan’s Forum, the last and largest of the imperial forums, named for Marcus Ulpius Traianus, emperor from 98 to 117 AD.

Opened in the second century, most of the forum collapsed in the Middle Ages, but was unearthed in excavations in the early 19th century and the 1930s.

The current project, started in 2021, made it possible to identify three green marble columns that had remained in a corner for almost 100 years, indicated Parisi Presicce. Engineers returned them to their place atop four granite pillars that mark the external perimeter of the basilica’s first nave.

Between the two stories of columns, archaeologists and technicians recreated the entablature with its decorative frieze depicting winged victories sacrificing bulls.

Patron sanctioned

The project was financed with a donation of 1.5 million euros ($1.62 million) from Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, born in Uzbekistan. The man was sanctioned by the European Union and the United States after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, considering him close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With a fortune estimated by Forbes at $14.4 billion, Usmanov is a lover of Italy who has also donated to other restoration projects in Rome.

The Sunday Times Rich List designated him as the “most generous donor” in 2021, after giving $4.2 billion in 20 years to different charities.

Parisi Presicce assured that the donation was made before Usmanov was sanctioned and insisted that Rome’s historical heritage is universal.

Precious materials

Trajan’s military campaigns, including the near annihilation of the Dacians in present-day Romania, extended the limits of Rome.

His two bloody Dacian wars are portrayed in a spiral bas-relief on Trajan’s Column, located to the north of the basilica, a monument built to glorify the emperor’s victories and his spoils of war.

“With the basilica, Trajan built a monument with the most precious materials that could be used at that time,” explained Parisi Presicce, such as the colorful marble obtained from mines in Egypt, Asia and Africa.

The basilica housed courts and other state entities, and was made up of five central corridors separated by rows of columns. It was built by the renowned architect Apollodorus of Damascus and was covered by a bronze roof. The façade was decorated by statues of the conquests in Dacia and decorative panels of military banners.

Previous excavations found the forum and traces of its basilica, and the massive granite pillars that border the basilica were restored and raised. But the colonnade did not have its second floor.

Segments of the original marble frieze of the entablature, currently kept in warehouses or museums, were reconstructed in resin along with the lost parts, although with fewer details. This allows the viewer to see the difference between the originals and the approximations, a common practice in modern restoration.

The final steps of the project include rebuilding the stairs to the south of the basilica to incorporate antique yellow marble slabs found at the site.

Rome currently has 150 archaeological projects underway until 2027, most of them financed by European recovery funds after the pandemic.

The city’s cultural heritage department includes about 40 archaeologists and 40 art historians, as well as about 50 architects, analysts and engineers.

FUENTE: AFP