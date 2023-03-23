Combustion dispute: Berlin sends response to Commission

In the dispute over the future of new cars with internal combustion engines, Germany has responded to the EU Commission’s latest proposals for a solution. A corresponding letter was sent today by the FDP-led Ministry of Transport, according to government circles in Berlin. No further details have been given for the time being.

Department head Volker Wissing (FDP) emphasized on ZDF that he wanted to reach a binding agreement for “technology-neutral regulation”. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SDP) saw the talks before the start of the EU summit in Brussels this morning as “on the right track”. He was backed by Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). Other states reacted angrily.

The background to this is a fundamental agreement between the European Parliament and EU states, according to which only zero-emission new cars may be registered in the EU from 2035. However, Germany is urging that new cars with internal combustion engines that run on e-fuels – i.e. climate-neutral artificial fuels that are produced with green electricity – be permitted after this. A confirmation of the agreement by the EU states, which was planned for early March, was therefore initially prevented by Germany.

