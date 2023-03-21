Combustion engine dispute: proposal by the EU Commission to end the debate

The European Commission wants to defuse the dispute over the end of sales of cars with combustion engines from 2035 and is proposing a compromise. According to this, new cars with combustion engines could continue to be sold if they could only be operated with e-fuels. The refusal of the German Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) to sign the draft law that had already been negotiated triggered the dispute at short notice.

New vehicle category for the EU

According to a report by the Reuters news agency, the proposal provides for a new vehicle category for the European Union. These vehicles should only be able to be operated with e-fuels; a technical procedure is designed to prevent them from driving when other fuels are used.

The proposal aims to provide automakers with a way to sell internal combustion engine vehicles after 2035, although the proposed EU law aims to ban the sale of new CO₂-emitting cars.

There are no signs of an agreement

The Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) could not be reached for a statement at short notice. A Commission spokesman declined to comment on the draft document, but referred to EU climate chief Frans Timmermans, who said last week any solution would have to comply with the law agreed last year.

Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) had previously pointed out that the original draft contained a so-called recital that would allow “even after 2035 vehicles that can only and demonstrably be fueled with e-fuels to be registered outside the car fleet limit values “. Since the fleet limits determine the amount of greenhouse gas emissions of the cars currently in the program per manufacturer and the target value “zero” should be reached in around twelve years, cars with internal combustion engines that use fuels from petroleum would be out of the race.



(fpi)

