Comicon Napoli all’insegna delle Arti Marziali di Bruce Lee e Kill Bill

Warner Bros celebrate to Napoli Comicon 2023 due imperdibili anniversari per tutti gli appassionati delle arti marziali: i cinquant’anni de I 3 of the Operation Dragofilm by Robert Clouse with Bruce Lee, ei vent’anni di Kill Bill Vol. 1 Say Quentin Tarantino.

Warner Bros at Napoli Comicon 2023 with the martial artists of Bruce Lee and Kill Bill

The first appointment of the second in the agenda is scheduled for April 28, with the arrival at Naples Comicon 2023 gave Tetsuro Shimaguchi, The choreographer who has realized the iconic scene of the scene of the 88 Folli che cercano di fermare The Bride in the lungometraggio di Kill Bill Vol.1.

Tetsuro Shimaguchi looks very passionate about explaining and detailing what emerges from one of the most iconic cinematographic sequences of the XXI sec, analyzing and showing how the wheel of the stunt abbiano is great in production of this type.

l’anteprima di I 3 of the Drago operation

Always subtracting its festive wave, Warner Bros., for the celebration of its 100th anniversary, will present in advance the Naples Comicon 2023 the restored version of the film I 3 of the Operation Drago from 1973 with Bruce Lee. Tutti i partecipanti all’evento potranno quindi godere della visione del lungometraggio che sfoggerà una nuova veste in occasione del suo 50° aniversario.

Other than the screening of the film, Saranno presented a series of ospiti and a performance of the Samurai Academy of Napoli. The last thing is if it will be in a demonstration of the live art of martial arts, which will see the center of diverse disciplines, such as l’arte dell’estrazione della katana and l’arte dei ninja. Per chi non dovesse essere presente en loco, vi informiamo che la pellicola, ventata un cult de genere, will be subsequently available at the Italian cinematographic sale from August 14 to 16, 2023.

