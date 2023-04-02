Comment by “nd.DerTag” on the social imbalance of the heating agreement of the traffic light

nd.The day / nd.The week

At this point, one prejudice should be dispelled: homeowners are by no means wealthy per se. On paper, a house in or on the outskirts of a big city has a different financial value than millions of small houses in rural regions, which applies to both East and West Germany, mind you. A house inherited from grandma from the 1960s in Großdubrau is not comparable to a villa on Berlin’s Wannsee. However, they all have to be state-of-the-art in terms of energy efficiency if the climate targets in the building sector are to be achieved. A task for decades, in which too little happened politically for too long.

The fact that the traffic light is now starting, that when new heating systems are installed, they will soon have to run largely with renewable energies, is progress and a challenge at the same time. If you don’t want to create millions of frustrations here, or even want to provide a template for right-wing campaigns against the heat transition, you have to keep an eye on the social component from the start. Heat pumps are significantly more expensive to buy than gas or oil heating systems, and older houses also need energy-related renovation measures if the electricity bill is not to explode. It can quickly add up to tens of thousands of euros in costs. Future state funding must be strongly geared to the financial possibilities of the households affected.

Speaking of electricity bills: It would mean a push for the heating transition if the electricity required for heat pumps were significantly cheaper than the energy otherwise consumed in the household. Households that would benefit from converting their heating systems, but can only carry out further renovations – especially the house insulation – in stages.

